20:31 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Vadim Skibitsky, deputy head of the GUR of Ukraine, said in an interview with Delfi that Putin is being treated by the best Western specialists, which is why the dictator can breathe, speak and even move. At the same time, Skibitsktsy notes, if Russian doctors were taking care of Putin's health, he would have been dead long ago.

The Russian dictator is already a grandfather. Constant stress is dangerous at his age. Fear for one's existence should worsen the patient's health even more. Therefore, and even Putin himself does not hide it, he has several doubles who, with the help of chroma-keys and good make-up, advocate for him at many meetings.

However, in 2022, the real Putin managed to appear with an immobilized, slightly blackened hand, as if paralyzed. And the international media found information that he was constantly accompanied by oncologists.. Now, in Ukrainian intelligence, they note that the vital activity of Putin's body is supported by the best minds of Western medicine.

Apparently, when it comes to health, the dictator is ready to give up his principles and forget about the “unfriendly” US or EU, and still ask advanced and qualified doctors for help. I wonder how long this creature lasted if the Kremlin really believed in everything they say and really abandoned everything Western? And if Russian medicine is not good enough for Putin, then could he be saved by shamans with sorcerers, to whom the dictator is not indifferent? Unfortunately, Putin's hypocrisy will never let you know.