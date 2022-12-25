Putin "wiped his feet" about soldiers' mothers

12:23 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

On November 25, a meeting between Putin and the “soldiers' mothers” took place. As expected, the women were carefully selected, and their sons hardly ever served in the army at all.

But the words of the dictator are striking. Despite the fact that women from United Russia were sitting in front of him, and some, probably employees of law enforcement agencies, Putin’s words were recorded on camera. He made it clear that the Kremlin does not care about the lives of soldiers. “According to official figures, 30 thousand men die every year from alcohol and another 30 thousand. in an accident,” Putin said. Therefore, the senile grandfather believes that sacrificing oneself in a war means not living in vain.

In fact, he openly stated that he treats Russians as consumables - “anyway, they will die from vodka, so it’s better for them to die for my palaces and yachts.” And this is at a meeting with "soldiers' mothers", even if they are not.

The Kremlin does not care at all. Putin is unable to explain why tens of thousands of people die on his orders, he does not respect anyone, he is not going to express at least some regret even to those who throw their men into the muzzle of his war. Will the Russians really swallow it now?