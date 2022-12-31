Putin went to war in Rostov-on-Don

18:47 31 December Kyiv, Ukraine

“A hero of our time” - such a description, “for some reason”, did not appear on the Kremlin website, and was not distributed among propagandists, after the Kremlin reported that Putin “visited the joint headquarters of the military branches.” Apparently, no such name appeared under the video where the dictator “came to Ukraine”, because he was not there at all. Apparently, the video was filmed in the same room in which Shoigu's "arrival" was filmed in early November and which is located in Rostov-on-Don.

The fact that Putin's trip to Ukraine was originally a fake was believed without difficulty from the very beginning and without preliminary investigation.. However, it is ironic that the video appeared a few hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Bakhmut. Such a “coincidence” clearly indicates the victory of Ukraine on the information front, because the Kremlin propaganda has no other ideas than to repeat what Ukraine is doing.

In addition, another point can be emphasized. On December 20, a State Duma deputy from United Russia, retired lieutenant general Andrei Gurulev, said in one of Solovyov's talking head programs that Putin "was in the zone of a special military operation", translated into human language - at war. So, a fork is formed from the dictum of United Russia - either the Russian military, politicians lie to everyone, always and everywhere, or the war is already going on in Rostov-on-Don.

The more often Putin will "visit headquarters" or "ride the Crimean bridges", the more propagandists will destroy themselves.