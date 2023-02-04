21:06 04 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Against the background of the war, the birth rate in the Russian Federation fell to 20-year lows, and in the coming years, according to forecasts, it may drop to the levels of the Second World War.

“Strange” and why is it that women in Russia do not want to give birth? Maybe due to the fact that the standard of living in the country is steadily falling? Or because of the high crime rate and near-prison culture? Or maybe because of the total level of lack of freedom and the eternal wars that Russia unleashes? All these are rhetorical questions that are not resolved from year to year. The only reason for all this is the leadership in the Kremlin, led by a personal dwarf dictator.

Now, this dictator is instructing his government to solve the problem of fertility so that Russians, frankly, do not degenerate in the next few decades. Quite a logical decision would be the “care” of the bloody thief to “rest”. And here before Putin becomes, just the same, a simple and at the same time difficult choice - either he or the Russians. But the answer is obvious to everyone. The dictator will always choose himself. And even if we imagine that Putin would have to reduce, say, the staff of cooks in his kitchen and this would somehow increase the birth rate, it is unlikely that the bunker would have taken such a “Russophobic” step.