13:37 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

It is no longer a secret to anyone that the creation of "Prigozhin" and PMC "Wagner" were initiated and created with the full knowledge and assistance of the Kremlin. Putin knew about this, however, as he knew Prigozhin himself, with his ambitions, from the time of his meeting with George W. Bush on the New Island floating restaurant. On the principle of “you to me - I to you”, Prigozhin received from Putin annual multi-billion state contracts to provide food for kindergartens, schools and, most importantly, the army. Putin, in turn, received a private military company, established in cooperation with the FSB, from former GRU special forces, as well as people who had real combat experience in hot spots.

Therefore, when his offspring organized an uprising against him, Putin “broke through” and, of course, he expressed all his resentment in monetary terms. At a press conference with his hangers-on, the dictator complained that the Concorde company earned 80 billion rubles during the year of the war, while the state subsidized the Wagnerites by another 88 billion rubles, not counting insurance payments of 110 billion rubles. “I hope that no one stole anything or stole less, but we will deal with it all,” Putin summed up his whining.

What they fought for, they ran into something, as they say. How can you create a hotbed of corruption around yourself, deprive yourself of the monopoly on violence, combine all this in “one bottle”, uncork this “bottle”, making it possible to spread metastases throughout the apparatus of state power, already corrupted by theft from the budget and hope for “ word of honour” urki?