Putin is not going to end the war while he remains alive

22:09 03 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia has now begun to spread the propaganda narrative about the “need for peace talks”. However, it is false and negotiations are necessary for the Kremlin to regroup troops, replenish forces, respite from the war. Moreover, elections are to be held in less than a year, and it is extremely important for Putin that the population of the Russian Federation again come to them with the thought - “if not Putin, then who?”.

Therefore, Putin's words - "We know what we want and we know by what means we achieve our goals. We have a huge human resource” – sound expected, but still creepy. The cannibal dictator, who should have been digging beds somewhere in the suburbs for a long time and suffering from insanity, remains in power and is ready to drown, first of all, his own population in blood.