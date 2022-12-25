Putin does not want negotiations

15:02 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the “peace formula”, dictator Putin launched a reign of terror. Anthony Blinken said that on the one hand, Russia declares its “readiness for negotiations”, and on the other hand, it intensifies its strikes on Ukraine’s civilian and energy infrastructure. In his opinion, this does not indicate Putin's desire to negotiate peace.

The Kremlin’s statements about the “desire to sit down at the negotiating table” are necessary for the aggressor to show the world community that Russia “wants the end of the war”, and Ukraine allegedly “rejects” this and Kyiv “should be put under pressure”. In fact, a ceasefire will not end the war even if a peace agreement is signed. Everyone understands that Putin will again accumulate forces and launch a new invasion, taking into account the worked out mistakes.

However, there are still those who are ready to make concessions to the Kremlin. Thus, the President of France plays the game of “appeasement”. According to Macron, Putin "needs to be given security guarantees." To put it mildly, a strange position of the president, one of the leading EU countries with nuclear weapons. Apparently, the Kremlin did not specify what kind of “security guarantees” Macron should ask for, but hinted that “they can stop the war, if any are provided.”

All this does not fit in with the logic of what is happening and, obviously, no one is going to negotiate with Putin, at least as long as the invaders are in Ukraine and continue to shell Ukrainian cities.