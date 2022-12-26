21:06 25 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On December 19, the last two dictators of Europe held a joint press conference, where they exchanged "courtesies". In particular, Lukashenka stated the following: “You know: we are both co-aggressors, the most harmful and toxic people on this planet.”

The words of the mustachioed dictator sounded ironic, but he thereby voiced the reality in which he and his colleague are. Everything has been clear with Putin for a long time - a military tribunal in The Hague and, at best, life imprisonment. But Lukashenka tried with all his might to avoid the same fate, but, apparently, it will not work.

The mustachioed dictator announced the need to increase the number of Russian troops in the Republic of Belarus, under a paranoid pretext; notified the media that Belarusian pilots were being trained to “launch specific munitions”; announced the deployment of S-400 and Iskander complexes in Belarus, which are already on alert.

It is not clear whether Putin has pushed Lukashenka to the point that the mustachioed man is ready to send his troops into Ukraine, or whether the Belarusian dictator is playing along with the bunker in intimidating the West and Ukraine. But one thing is clear, Lukashenka will not be able to retain power or escape punishment after Putin's defeat. The same trial and tribunal awaits him. The thirst for Kremlin money, which generously showers the mustachioed bunker, will lead to the fact that the entire Lukashenka family will probably also pay for the sins of their father. Surely many will breathe a sigh of relief when they see this couple on the dock in a court beyond their control.