12:19 18 December Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the American publication Politico, Putin was recognized as the loser of the year. How true is this? Until February 24, 2022, the Kremlin dictator had bought politicians in the EU, his propaganda was broadcasting at full speed in the West, Russia remained a monopoly on gas supplies in the European Union, even some NATO countries were afraid of the Russian army. Moreover, Putin’s ultimatum, where he demanded the return of the positions of the North Atlantic Alliance to the borders of 1997, was considered seriously and the West wanted to give “security guarantees”. All of the above, Putin lost and soon lose even more. Therefore, yes, the title of “loser of the year” was fully justified by the bunker grandfather.

It is to be expected that in the near future, the master of the Kremlin will become the biggest loser among the dictators who have ever lived on planet Earth.