21:11 10 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Legion "Freedom of Russia" recruits Russians to attack Moscow. It is noted that there are already thousands of pretenders waiting to join their ranks, and they will continue to raid the border until their forces are large enough to storm the capital. This was stated by the commander of the legion "Caesar".

The raid on Russian territory last week was the first armed incursion into Russia since border clashes between Soviet and Chinese troops in 1969, and it was successful.

Moreover, the virtually unhindered crossing of the enemy’s border shows how weak modern Russia has become.. Despite attempts to convince the internal audience, as well as outside observers, that they still have enough resources to protect other borders, in fact, even a seemingly obvious area that requires increased attention turned out to be very weakly protected. This means that now all forces are thrown into Ukraine, and if some country intends to take away its territories previously annexed by the Kremlin, it will be able to do it with “little blood”.

However, it is unlikely that anyone will take such a step. What can not be said about Russian nationalists and patriots who are aware of the pit into which Putin has driven and continues to drive the country. They are ready to win back Russia from a gang of old gopniks from the 90s in the only possible way - with a bullet and a bayonet, and not with the help of shouts of “shame” and smartphone cameras aimed at the National Guard “packing” peaceful protesters.