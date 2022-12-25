11:06 25 December Kyiv, Ukraine

It is known that the processors are used by the Russian defense industry to create missiles, and are also installed in military equipment. Therefore, foreign companies that sold components for office equipment to Russia refused to produce new ones and transfer finished products to the aggressor.

According to Maksut Shadayev, head of the Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation, because of this, "the production of Russian computer equipment is slowing down." In 2022, 15 thousand. computers and 8 thousand servers in Russia, which, according to Shadayev, is very small and “foreign partners” are to blame for this.

Probably, the reason for such a small output of Russian computer technology is the small domestic demand for it, as well as the war started by Putin, which consumes materials that were originally intended for the assembly of consumer products.

Shadayev's words once again emphasize the helplessness of the aggressor. For more than 30 years of "free swimming", in Russia they have not built the necessary capacities for the manufacture of processors. Apparently, the old minds in the Kremlin saw in this some kind of incomprehensible “shaitan machine”, which is not capable of replacing the “good old scammers”. As a result, one can see how dependent the Russian Federation is on everyone around. But Putin was so proud that “Russia does not depend on anyone”, while “Ukraine is ruled by masters overseas”. Reality shows otherwise, and now, without foreign processors, the Russian defense industry will have to enlist Putin's favorite shamans to "enchant" the missiles at the target.