20:48 01 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The irresponsible behavior of the Russian authorities towards the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a large number of victims among Russians. The tightening of legislation has deprived the desire to continue to stay in the Russian Federation. The beginning of the invasion in 2022 combined and multiplied these trends in Russia.

People simply do not want to have children in a country where, not today or tomorrow, a crazy dictator will start the end of the world.. Russians are sent en masse to the front to die for Putin's pride, taxes in the country are increasing, inflation, repression, crime. And those who left their psyche there have not yet returned from the war.

The Kremlin, however, cannot understand “why people are fleeing the country, and those who remain do not want to give birth.” In order to “fix” the demographic crisis, in Russia - no, they did not develop a new plan to improve the life of the population, which would be logical - they decided to start producing doll families consisting of dad, mom and 3-4 children. Thus, the younger generation, allegedly, should begin to produce several children in the future.

Of course, with the help of propaganda, you can convince the population of anything, especially if this very population is used to consuming such content from TV. But in reality, this is unlikely to help with demographic problems in the Russian Federation. According to analysts, over the next 6 decades, Russians will no longer be the "majority" in Russia. They will be replaced mainly by residents of Central Asia, who come to this country en masse to earn money.