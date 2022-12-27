10:34 17 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The infamous "Putin's chef" Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted that he participated in the rigging of the results of the midterm elections in the United States: "Gentlemen, we interfered, we interfere and we will interfere. Neatly, precisely, surgically and in its own way.” Perhaps this is the first frank confession of one of Putin's henchmen. But, can it be called such after such audacity.

During the 2016 US presidential race, Russia was already accused of a similar crime. A lot of investigations proved guilt. An organization called the “troll factory” owned by Prigozhin and hacker attacks by the Cozy Bears group, allegedly supervised by the Russian special services, supported Donald Trump and launched a large-scale anti-company against Hillary Clinton. However, at that time, as well as now, the official representatives of Russia did their best to deny their involvement in interference in the elections.

The audacity on the part of Prigozhin shows how much power and influence he now has. On the other hand, it also testifies to Putin's shaky and weakening position. The ambitions of “Putin’s chef” are not yet clear, but the personal army and influential media resource, which now function at the level of a separate special service in the Wagner Center, suggest that he can seize power in the Kremlin at any time if he wishes.

In any case, Putin admitted what he was always afraid of.. He gave power to an intelligent, bloodthirsty man who now does not obey him. And it is unlikely that Prigogine will become weaker.