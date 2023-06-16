11:03 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The destroyed invaders are already more than the total number of personnel of 16 NATO armies, namely: Bulgaria - 25 thousand people; Finland - 24 thousand people; Hungary - 23 thousand. Human; Norway - 23 thousand people; Lithuania - 16 thousand people; Denmark - 16 thousand. Human; Croatia - 15 thousand people; Slovakia - 13 thousand people; North Macedonia - 9 thousand. Human; Albania - 8 thousand people; Slovenia - 7 thousand people; Latvia - 6.5 thousand. Human; Estonia - 4 thousand people; Montenegro - 2.5 thousand people; Luxembourg - 1 thousand. Human; Iceland - there are practically no regular troops.

According to the latest report dated May 28, the number of destroyed invaders exceeded the mark of 206 thousand individuals, which is 1 thousand more than the regular army of France (205 thousand. Human). And all this without a clear reason - why? Why is Putin destroying his male working-age population? What should he get in case of success? And what can be considered a success in this case? Already, most likely, even he himself is clear that there can be no talk of any seizure of Ukraine. Moreover, the capture of Bakhmut, which has now begun to be recaptured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, lasted 11 months and was celebrated as if the occupiers managed to capture Kyiv in 3 days. In this case, it will be a success if Putin stays in power after the end of the war.

By launching an invasion of Ukraine out of his own humiliation, in order to obtain additional resources, intimidate the West, and political points for the upcoming elections, Putin lost everything at once and only managed to increase the humiliation. And now, in order not to lose his life, he is ready to take the lives of others - hundreds of thousands of people for the sake of one elderly maniac, who in itself is worth nothing.