Arms shipments from Germany are ridiculous

Among the deliveries of heavy weapons promised by Germany, at some point, even submarines sounded. However, the German government is still delaying the transfer of the necessary weapons to Ukraine.

It should be noted that Berlin provides military assistance to Kyiv. In particular, small arms, medicines, humanitarian supplies, fuel, uniforms, etc.. Despite the fact that, in comparison with the real potential of the Germans, aid supplies seem scanty, they still exist, and Ukraine is grateful to Germany for this.

On the other hand, during the time that the German government, together with Chancellor Scholz, are arguing about the number, type, and, in general, the possibility of transferring heavy weapons, Poland alone has transferred 300 tanks, not counting howitzers, shells, cartridges, etc.

However, even against the background of Germany's announcement of a reduction in military assistance to Ukraine, the latest statement of the Bundestag deputy from the CDU (Christian Democratic Party) Roderich Kiesewetter looks striking. He said that “Germany will deliver 20 Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv in April 2023.” Moreover, shipment will take place at the rate of 1 tank per month, and starting from October - 3 tanks per month.. It was probably difficult for Kizevetter to say this, because even commenting on a statement like this is not enough words.

Most likely, Germany's position on reducing military aid to Ukraine, as well as frankly mocking statements regarding the supply of tanks, are connected with the energy issue and pressure from the Kremlin. It is clear that Putin's gas blackmail has had an effect on the German government and continues to do so. It is very difficult to find another logical explanation for the statements of the FRG regarding military assistance to Kyiv.