15:04 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

“They have 85 genders instead of male and female. They have brothels for zoophiles. They legalized pedophilia. They are now in the process of considering a law recognizing the norm of incest. A child in the EU at the age of 3 must choose their gender. If the child does not do this, then juvenile justice removes him from the family and transfers him to the family of homosexuals, ”a female from the Russian Federation retold the propaganda. The horror of this situation lies in the fact that she really thinks so, as well as other zombified creatures with Russian passports. At the same time, none of them has ever been to the countries of the European Union and in fact does not know that for the mere mention or use of the words “pedophilia”, “bestiality”, law enforcement agencies can begin to check the subject for similar crimes.

It is impossible to imagine how much the psyche of an entire segment of the population in the Russian Federation will be disturbed after Putin leaves this world. Turning people into the likeness of a humanoid creature is the gravest crime.. The problem also lies in the fact that this process is irreversible, requiring real psychiatric treatment, and, most likely, isolation in the future. Putin has created obedient psychos out of Russians with his own hands. Unfortunately, it will be impossible to turn them back into sane people, just as it will be impossible to convince some grandmothers that she does not need a tinfoil hat to protect her from satellite dishes on the roof of houses.