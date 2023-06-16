Replenishment of the range of weapons in Ukraine

18:36 21 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Of course, first of all, Ukraine needs Western aircraft. F-16 fighters will be provided sooner or later. Ukrainian pilots should start training in the UK this summer. As practice shows, after England, other EU countries should also take up training. And after the fighters are provided, we will talk about more modern aircraft. It's a question of time.

Now, Ukraine is receiving more and more new types of weapons from Western partners. For example, the UK will give us hundreds of custom-made kamikaze drones with a range of more than 200 kilometers. The drones will complement the delivery of the Storm Shadow long-range missiles that the UK donated to Ukraine last week and have a range twice that of the Himars MLRS. Drones have an effect comparable to an artillery shell. Since this is done to order, that is, there are no such ammunition in the warehouses, deliveries are expected in the coming months.

While the aggressor is collecting the remnants of Soviet equipment from the bottom of the barrel and realizing that it will not be possible to resume everything that the Russian army spent during the invasion even in 10 years, Ukraine is rapidly and thoroughly rearming the army.