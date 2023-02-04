The funeral business in Russia is booming

11:32 04 February Kyiv, Ukraine

More than 120 thousand Russian militants died. Despite the fact that not all of them “returned” home, there is already enough work for funeral agencies in the Russian Federation.

The funeral industry in Russia is experiencing unprecedented growth, which began during the coronavirus pandemic and continues with the course of events in Ukraine. At the same time, interest in the specialty of tanato-practitioners, masters in the cosmetic preparation of the deceased, grew.

One of the representatives of funeral services, Dmitry Evsikov, said the following: “In 2022, I conducted several training courses for beginners. And if earlier 3-4 people were recruited at most, now 18-25 people come. Most often, these are mortuary employees. Many, on the contrary, are former makeup artists, cosmetologists, hairdressers. However, I will not argue that this is due to the hostilities.

Of course, if Dmitry began to claim that this was directly related to the hostilities, which is obvious, then he himself could soon become a client for ritual services. So in Russia, soon Mordashev, Miller, Usmanov, Rotenberg may give way to their places in the list of the richest people in the country to previously unknown owners of funeral homes. And people like Evsikov will give master classes instead of beauty bloggers. “Negative growth” in Russia is gradually flowing into “negative life”.