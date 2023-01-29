Why Western tanks are better than Russian ones

20:19 29 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The problem with Soviet / Russian technology is that it has always been treated like people - a consumable. “The main quantity, not quality” is the slogan of the Red Army. Throwing corpses at the enemy migrated from the USSR to modern Russia. Therefore, heavy equipment in the Russian Federation is a minimum of comfort, armor, electronics, but "to have more than the enemy."

At the same time, in the West, since the Cold War, army architecture has been built with an emphasis on defense. No one has ever sought to seize the “red” country by force. In addition, no economy of civilized states could spend the amount of money that the USSR spent on the creation of military equipment, because then the peoples of these countries would have to starve. Therefore, European countries have always focused on quality and valued, first of all, people, since it is people who control the equipment, and not vice versa. Hence - highly qualified specialists capable of destroying several Soviet-Russian tanks from a long distance with one tank.

As a result, having received Western tanks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will significantly surpass the quality of the aggressor's army on the battlefield. Moreover, heavy armored vehicles will become the final link in the creation of an analogue of Western-style battalions, which include artillery, reconnaissance UAVs, high-precision, mobile MLRS, maneuverable motorized infantry and tanks capable of destroying enemy armored vehicles from a distance to which aggressor tanks cannot finish firing.. This tactic significantly reduces losses during offensive and defensive operations.