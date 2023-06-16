15:29 28 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the grain deal has been extended again and now grain will be exported not only from Odessa, but also from Nikolaev, as well as Olbia.

Naturally, this news caused an uproar among the z-public. Whatever words the Russians did not call their leadership. The news about the extension of the grain deal also appeared shortly after the drone attack on one of the Kremlin towers, which propaganda attributed to the merits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russians are so often surprised why their beloved Putin endures and endures everything, it seems that these “geyropes” with “Pindos” and “Khokhls” have crossed over the “red lines” into several “Sarmatians”, and he “swallows and swallows” everything. In fact, the bunker has discredited itself so much that no one believes in its threats. Moreover, his aged brains figure out what will happen in case of violation of international agreements, the security guarantors of which are the NATO bloc. So Putin continues to endure and will endure as much as it takes. And even attacks on the Belgorod and Bryansk regions will endure, and the destruction of the Crimean bridge will endure, and the return of Crimea under the control of Ukraine and even the loss of several regions that are within internationally recognized borders.