00:02 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which have been described as “impossible to bring down” weapons, fly slower than Russian talking heads claimed. Their declared speed is 10-12 thousand km / h. However, in reality, these "wunderwaffles" do not reach the declared speed, as they can be shot down by Patriot air defense systems, which can shoot down missiles flying only twice as slow.

By the way, “Kinzhal” is allegedly “the latest development of the Russian Federation” and, of course, “it has no analogues in the world.” It was created with the aim of "destroying NATO ships, ship defense systems, destroying ground targets and air defense systems." That is, the recent attack on Kyiv, when it was possible to shoot down all 6 Kinzhal missiles fired by the aggressor with the help of the Patriot, was aimed specifically at destroying the air defense systems transferred by the United States. As a result, all missiles were destroyed.

This is what happens when “plywood marshals” take over the modernization of the army. “Shoigu, Gerasimov .. Where is the ammunition ..” (c).