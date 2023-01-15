11:21 15 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On January 14, in the City of Dnepr, an enemy rocket hit a residential building. As a result, the whole entrance was destroyed to the ground. According to the official version, the missile that hit the building was an X-22, the same missile that hit a shopping center in Kremenchuk, a recreation center, residential buildings and a shopping center in Odessa in the summer.. Ukraine still does not have the ability to shoot down this type of missiles.

It is noteworthy that the X-22 was developed with the aim of destroying exclusively naval targets, namely aircraft carriers. Terrorists literally use everything to destroy peaceful Ukrainians, as they cannot achieve their military goals.

The reaction of ordinary Russians is also striking, who no longer try to hide their communion, but rejoice at the human sacrifices among the civilian population. Isolating this population is perhaps the least the world can do to protect itself and others from the spread of the rotten “Russian world”.