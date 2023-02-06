20:41 05 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The preparation of Ukraine for a full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022 took place rather at the diplomatic level. Yes, the West supplied Kyiv with light weapons, intended rather for guerrilla warfare, and our government slowly prepared the people morally for the escalation in the Donbass, but few could have foreseen what happened.

For 11 months of confrontation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to personify the shield and sword not only of Ukraine, but of the entire civilized world from the barbarians from the east. The West, in turn, has gained momentum in the transfer of new types of weapons and now the questions concern not even tanks, but fighters. The front line has now stabilized, except for the Bakhmut direction. This means that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have prepared new lines of defense and are ready for any enemy attack.

It is worth noting that on February 24, Putin brought down everything he has on Ukraine. Professional army, thousands of units of modern equipment, aviation. An important factor was internal sabotage by pro-Russian political forces in Ukraine. The aggressor now does not have all this. All that the Kremlin has is tens of thousands of mobilized, old Soviet equipment - modernized or repaired - a limited supply of missiles.

That is, you should not perceive the army of invaders as something insignificant. Newly received at the disposal of the Russian butcher generals, the cadres are able to pull the trigger of machine guns, load artillery pieces, and fire from tanks. But Ukrainian defenders this time are prepared to repel an attack like never since 2014. No matter how many Russians Putin throws into a new offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not give any doubt that they will repel the attack.