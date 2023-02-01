14:46 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Paradoxically, even after Putin invaded Ukraine, Crimea remained, as it were, a disputed territory for the Western coalition. Many leaders a priori considered it as part of a compromise land, which "Kyiv must sacrifice for the sake of peace." However, for our government, as for most Ukrainians, there could never be any compromises on this issue.

Now, everything points to the fact that the West intends to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine realize the return of the peninsula with the help of force.. The US Congress called for the transfer of ballistic missiles to Kyiv. According to Michael McCall, chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, Ukraine "needs long-range ATACMS to strike at Crimea." Earlier, US President Joe Biden confirmed that America would help "visit" Ukrainian defenders on the peninsula "to show that Russia has more control over this territory."

It is important to note that even after the transfer of such important ATACMS to Ukraine, most likely, information on deliveries will be classified. Therefore, do not expect public statements about this. The results will make themselves felt.