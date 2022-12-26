08:58 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Instead of the usual and so terrible for the Russians "mobilization", the terrorists introduced a new concept - "recently called up military personnel." The very word "mobilization" is almost never found in local newspapers, and the district editorial offices abandoned it at the same time.

Oddly enough, however, after the announced mobilization, all those who echoed the propaganda from television screens were either extremely stupid in order not to get to the front, or hid, or left the country. The word "mobilization" scares the population of the aggressor country. Therefore, it was decided to replace it, for the time being, with a phrase that is calm for the psyche of the zombie population.

This is done in order to make the most gray mass of the mobilized - some creatures that you don’t feel sorry for. So, recently, they began to be called "kuzmichi" - a collective image of a forty-year-old man from the provinces, who is fighting in Ukraine and is happy about it. After all, it’s a pity for conditionals, Vanya, Petya, Alyosha, but there are no “kuzmichi”. This is how “newly drafted servicemen” will become disabled and die, until the entire terrorist formation of Russia turns into “suicide bombers” - a weak-willed gray mass, without names, self-determination and any kind of national idea.