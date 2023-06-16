Russian Foreign Ministry puts forward conditions for peace to Ukraine

14:29 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin listed at least six conditions for ending the war with Ukraine. One of them is that Ukraine should “cease hostilities”. According to the Deputy Horsehead, in addition to refusing to resist, for a “settlement” Ukraine must refuse to supply Western weapons. To achieve a “comprehensive, just and lasting” peace, Ukraine must refuse to join NATO and the European Union, recognize “new territorial realities”, as well as recognize the Russian language as the state language and respect fundamental human rights, including the right to freedom of religion.

It is impossible not to note that the appetites of the aggressor have diminished. Nevertheless, both the conditions and the very fact of putting forward the conditions of the occupiers are striking. Whether they're arriving in a parallel universe, or they don't want the war to stop. What “state Russian language” are they talking about, what “new territorial realities” are they talking about? The only condition under which Kyiv will negotiate with the Russian Federation is the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory within the internationally recognized borders of 1991.

The only explanation for the fact that the Foreign Ministry puts forward such demands may be the global idea of “peace” from Russia. Unable to withstand the high pace of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy is afraid of the upcoming offensive of the Ukrainians, and it is important for Putin now to put the war on pause, and for this it is necessary to sell “peace talks” to the West. From this point of view, the demands put forward by the Russian Foreign Ministry do not seem as impossible as those put forward by Putin at the beginning of the invasion.. Nevertheless, Western partners have already tried to insist on negotiations, offering Kyiv to meet with representatives of the aggressor. As before, the last word remains with Ukraine, and until the occupier leaves the last square meter of our territory, no one will talk about any peace.