21:13 22 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Recently, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky deprived Medvedchuk, Kozak, Derkach and Kuzmin of Ukrainian citizenship. All of them worked in the interests of the aggressor. Medvedchuk was caught by the SBU and transferred as an exchange fund to Russia, since then he has been there.

For the first time since the full-scale invasion, Putin's godfather made a political statement. On his behalf, an article was published in which he accused the West of the war unleashed by the Kremlin, stated that "Ukraine is Russia", and "the West must recognize that Russia has its own interests."

Medvedchuk's words are exactly the same as the Kremlin's propaganda narratives. The deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship of this person has only one drawback - time. This should have been done much earlier.. An outspoken agent of the Kremlin, who after 2014 did not stop insisting on “resuming relations with Russia”, is not worthy of being a Ukrainian. Medvedchuk justifies the war, and while declaring "the interests of the Kremlin", emphasizes that Putin should be given the right to do whatever he wants.