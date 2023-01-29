Lukashenka cannot sit on two chairs

19:02 29 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Surprisingly, after 11 months of war, the West has not imposed all the sanctions against Lukashenka that were imposed against Russia. Therefore, Belarus is quietly receiving dual-use goods from the EU, which can later be used to create drones or other military equipment where electronics are needed. Moreover, Minsk can still purchase certain types of weapons, not to mention luxury goods, household appliances and other goods prohibited for import into Russia.. It does not take a genius to understand that in this way the Kremlin receives the components it needs and substantional products that it cannot import on its own.

Nevertheless, the European Parliament is going to soon synchronize the restrictions of Russia and Belarus. Lukashenka, as long as he calls himself the "president" of the Republic of Belarus, is an ally of the aggressor, even more so than Iran or the same DPRK. This means that he, with his government, are a full-fledged party to the conflict and should be isolated, just like Russia.