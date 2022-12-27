18:57 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Recently it became known that the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Timur Ivanov makes money on "construction" in Mariupol. As you know, Russia supposedly had to build something in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian cities wiped off the face of the earth. In fact, it turned out that this is another opportunity to rob their own population.

The Ivanov family, however, as well as the Deputy Minister himself, rested this year in France, where they spent more than 1 million euros on renting yachts, real estate and buying jewelry. At a time when the Russian army was destroying Ukrainian cities, including Mariupol, raping and killing women and children, and torturing civilians, the family of one of Putin's main supporters was enjoying life.

It is also striking that people like Ivanov occupy leadership positions. And surprisingly, it’s not Ivanov’s position itself, but the fact that everyone knows about his theft and the theft of the entire top of power and no one does anything about it. How can you live in poverty, take loans to buy your mobilized relatives at least some kind of body armor, while generals like Ivanov do not know where to spend their millions. And after this, how can one doubt that the Russians have a slave gene?