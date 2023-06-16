14:06 03 June Kyiv, Ukraine

"Long live victory over Japan!" It was with this slogan that the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation welcomed the adoption in the first reading of the bill, which proposes to rename September 3 to "The Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan and the End of World War II (1945)".

This decision cannot even be called strange in the current realities of modern Russia. The government of this state entity has already adopted so many ridiculous laws, made so many absurd statements that the creation of a new “holiday”, which will obviously shake relations with another country, seems quite logical.. Especially considering that Putin, in general, has nothing to show as a current victory, he decided to play the legend of the “victorious people” again and arrange, so to speak, a repeated “May 9th”.

However, drone strikes on Moscow, raids by the RDK and the Freedom of Russia legion in the border areas of the Russian Federation, and the large-scale offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are unlikely to be blocked by these. In addition, a problem arises - the Russians will now have to explain what the Second World War is, because, as numerous polls show, the majority of the population of the aggressor country only know about the "Great Patriotic War" and when they hear that this is just a period in a large-scale confrontation, which lasted 6 years and began with the division of Poland by Germany and the USSR, they are surprised and do not even believe what they hear.