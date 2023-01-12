There is no family in Ukraine that was not affected by the horrors of the bloodiest war of the 20th century, it seemed that having learned the lesson, mankind would never allow the revival of fascist ideology when someone takes the responsibility to declare representatives of another people unworthy of existence as Untermensch.

In 1941, Soviet Ukraine took upon itself the main blow of fascist Germany, more than 230 concentration camps and ghettos were created on the territory of Ukraine. In the period from 1941-1944. the Nazis destroyed over 5 million. Ukrainians, including 3.8 million civilians and about 1.5 million prisoners of war, 2.4 million people were taken to work in Germany. Some estimate the loss of Ukraine at 14 million people. We were considered lower human-like creatures, in which from a person only a body devoid of reason: arms and legs. More than two hundred and fifty Ukrainian villages were burned to the ground, often along with the inhabitants, sparing neither the elderly, nor women, nor children.

Ukrainians selflessly fought for what they believed in, For the Motherland!, For their families, for Soviet ideals: equality in everything, education in medicine, and the names of Ukrainians - true heroes, sounded loud throughout the Soviet Union. They were proud of both the small Motherland and the big one. Of the fifteen fronts that operated during the Great Patriotic War, more than half were led by marshals and generals, Ukrainians by origin. Among them are the front commanders Apanasenko I.R., Kirponos M.P., Timoshenko S.K., Eremenko A.I., Chernyakhovsky I.D., Malinovsky R.Ya., Kostenko F.Ya., Cherevichenko Ya.T. .

Ukrainian Ivan Kozhedub was awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union three times. Of the one hundred and fifty-four twice Heroes of the Soviet Union, thirty-two are Ukrainians or natives of Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers were the liberators of the peoples of Europe, they stormed Berlin, and the Ukrainian Colonel Zinchenko F.M., Hero of the Soviet Union, commander of the 756th Infantry Regiment, was the first commandant of the Reichstag. Thanks to the Ukrainians, fascism was defeated.

Let's not forget that Ukrainians have made a significant contribution to science. The names of Ukrainian scientists are known all over the world. What is the founder of cosmonautics Sergei Korolev, who allowed humanity to leave the planet, he lived and worked in the young Soviet state, thanks to which universities were built and functioned throughout the country, including the Kyiv Polytechnic University, where the future scientist began training.

But, the Indestructible Union was defeated and the free republics in an instant became ashamed of their Soviet past, avoiding any more or less positive mention of it. Some states, continuing to use the infrastructure created under the USSR and other fruits of the collective labor of the once huge country, did not wipe their feet on common victories and still consider May 9 a great day that would not have been possible without their participation.

However, the desire to emphasize our contempt for the Soviets in Ukraine became so irresistible that we even forgot, betrayed the names of the heroes who fought against the Nazis, and all in order to demonize the Union. Every sixth Ukrainian lay down in the ground so that their descendants decorate themselves with a swastika? It turns out that we gave up our Victory, abandoned the memory of our dead ancestors? For the sake of what, for the sake of the “lace panties” promised to us 30 years ago?

Few people know that in the fight against fascism, the second line in terms of the number of losses is China, which lost 15.5 million people.. It is not by chance that I mention the PRC, I believe that their model of the country's development is the most correct: do not betray the past, draw conclusions, correct mistakes, take the best from each system and build your future without looking into the mouth of the world hegemon.