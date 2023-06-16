12:44 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Kremlin said it would not recognize the International Criminal Court after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin and Lvova-Belova for forcibly deporting Ukrainian children, putting both on the international wanted list. At the same time, "for some reason", the outcast refused to come to Erdogan's inauguration in Turkey. Moreover, he also decided to send instead authorized bureaucrat Volodin to the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in India. But that's not all - Putin canceled his trip to South Africa for the BRICS summit due to the fact that the African country recognized the issued ICC warrant.

Here is such a “brave man” - the authorities of the International Criminal Court do not recognize, but are afraid to fly anywhere. Where did the “machism” that Putin used to scare NATO all of 2021 go? Probably, when Russia "begins to fight for real", that's when "machism" will return. But “something” tells you that this will never happen, because it is impossible to bluff all the time, and after you have been exposed, start bluffing again, in the same manner and think that everyone will again be afraid as before.