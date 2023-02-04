Worse cars - more accidents

18:38 04 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Until February 1, 2023, according to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, simplified requirements for cars produced in the country are in force in the Russian Federation. Thus, automakers in Russia do not install ABS (anti-lock braking system), ESP (electronic dynamic stabilization system), emergency response system in a critical situation, airbags. In addition, they are allowed to install engines with different cleaning classes, including the most “dirty”, the so-called “Euro-0”.

Despite many simplifications, even domestically assembled cars in Russia are sold at the price of famous brands of automakers outside the Russian Federation.

In turn, the simplification of the complete sets of manufactured machines will lead to a deterioration in product quality.. Such important, irreplaceable details related to the safety of passengers will increase the number of accidents and casualties among the local population.