00:01 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili recently stated that "Russia attacked Ukraine because Ukraine wanted to join NATO and is now paying the price for its desires."

It's one thing when this nonsense comes from somewhere in the propaganda dumps of the Russian Federation. In fact, this is the most harmless thing that can be heard from the Solovyovs, Skabeevs, Simonyan and others. But when a frank pro-Putin narrative is spread by the current head of the government of Georgia, this already says a lot and, unfortunately, leads to disappointing conclusions.

Tbilisi is gradually bringing the country under Russia, just like Lukashenka brought Belarus. The only way out of this situation is for the people who need to come out to protest and expel the abscess “ala Yanukovych and the Party of Regions” from the country, as the Ukrainians did in 2013-2014. The situation is already too neglected, but so far there is still a way out, but the range of opportunities is rapidly shrinking, and soon the Russian special services may take over the activists and the opposition.