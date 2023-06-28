09:46 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, the occupiers have developed and approved a plan of a terrorist attack at the ZNPP. The Russians mined the station's cooling pond, and also planted explosives near 4 of the 6 power units. The order to undermine may be caused by the defeat of the Russian army on the left bank of the Dnieper - Russia considers the creation of a nuclear disaster zone as a safeguard for the further advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, there is a risk that Muscovy may carry out an attack on the ZNPP as a “preventive measure” to freeze the front line in its current form.

The terrorist attack on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station makes it clear that the Kremlin is “not friends” with the head. They constantly claim that they “came to protect the Russian people,” however, after the invaders flee the occupied territories, the people who remained there are no longer considered “Russian” and can be destroyed. It makes no sense to understand the logic of terrorists from Russia, because it simply does not exist.

An important issue remains the reaction of the West to the hypothetical undermining of the ZNPP. Previously, NATO claimed that any nuclear attack by Russia, including an explosion at a nuclear power plant, would be regarded as a nuclear strike and force the Alliance to use force. The problem is that the station has already been mined, just as the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station was mined. No more time to express concern and issue warnings. To prevent a terrorist attack, it is necessary to act now, otherwise the consequences can be catastrophic, which will take many decades to eliminate.