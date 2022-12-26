Germany believed in the victory of Ukraine

19:17 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

“Russia - I am convinced of this - will not win this war. Ruthless attacks on vital infrastructure, on water pipes and energy facilities, on Ukrainian cities and villages, is a terrible and at the same time desperate scorched earth strategy,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his speech at the Berlin Security Conference.

Everyone remembers how in the first couple of months of the invasion of Ukraine, Scholz and some members of the German government expressed a rather ambiguous position regarding their assistance to Kyiv. In addition, the German leader repeatedly called Putin at a time when no one in the EU, except perhaps Macron and Orban, did.

However, recently, Germany has increased the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine, and Scholz began to make aggressive statements against Russia.. Now the FRG not only wants victory for Ukraine, but also openly declares the need to defeat the aggressor on the battlefield.

Apparently, the main reason was the decrease in the EU's dependence on Russian gas, as well as the final death of the Nord Stream 2 project. Everything that kept the FRG from confronting political relations with the Kremlin has gone to waste.

Germany's support is very important, and it's especially good that Putin no longer has energy leverage to put pressure on the FRG. In addition, Scholz's statements indicate that Berlin saw a winner in the war and this is clearly not Russia.