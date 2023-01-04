09:17 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

If we recall the history of Russia, then Jews have never been loved on the territory of this country. But not only they were persecuted in the Russian Federation. Everyone who did not at least somehow differ from the gray mass of the enslaved people was persecuted.

Anti-Semitism is a widespread phenomenon in Russia. Moreover, whoever does not curse a Jew is a “strange person”. Everyone who at least something outwardly differs from the Caucasian race is “non-Russian”. And "for non-Russians in Russia, death."

All-consuming hatred in the Russian Federation has crossed all boundaries. Russians hate everyone and everything. Rudeness and ignorance are the main distinguishing features of Russians. Even despite the fact that the population of Russia has more than 100 nationalities, the people of this country do not consider Buryats, Dagestanis, Chechens, Nenets, Bashkirs, etc. to be “Russian people”.

Naturally, the former chief rabbi of Moscow called on his compatriots to leave the dying country. After all, the Jews have always been accused of all the internal troubles of the Russian Federation. Now the role of the “guilty” has passed to “Western influences”, but for how long?

The high level of anti-Semitism in Russia will always remain, and the Jews will be “guilty of the troubles of the country” a priori.