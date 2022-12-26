15:01 25 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The working group on the creation of a new school textbook on history will be headed by former Minister of Culture and Doctor of Historical Sciences Vladimir Medinsky. As Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov said, work on the new textbook will take about a year, and it will not be made from scratch.

There is already a museum in Russia where Russians are told about their ancestors, who originated from the horde and, “in fact”, were “Russians”. But this is a deeper story that will not give an answer to the Russians, what they are going to fight for and why “the whole world wants to destroy Russia”. It is much more important to teach the younger generation the history that Putin believes in, where “Russians are Aryans”, “all people in the West are enemies”, “grandfathers fought - real superheroes, whose exploits must be honored and repeated so as not to be ashamed.” Obviously, all this will be written in the new “history” textbook, in one form or another.

Most likely, children will be taught from this book as long as Putinism remains in the country. The question is, will it be removed after the liquidation of Putin, or will it be left in the school curriculum for a long time? If at least one generation of Russians grows up studying the delirium of a crazy dictator presented as history, then we may encounter Putin's followers even after his death.