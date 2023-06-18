Two sides of the same coin

20:35 18 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Putin, at a meeting with z-military commanders, said that the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues, but "has not brought any success." In turn, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation showed a video with the destroyed Ukrainian equipment, marking it as a success for itself.

At the same time, the main opponent of the “parquet” Russian generals after Ukraine, Prigozhin, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine “are acting competently,” although they are not in a hurry, and the amount of equipment destroyed is “ordinary combat losses.” Another “angry patriot” Girkin, managed to rejoice at the slow advance of the Ukrainian defenders, but after Putin’s meeting with the military commanders, he became “despondent”, because he again realized that nothing had changed in the minds of the Russian rulers.

Of course, in Russia all the media are controlled and the frivolity of some does not mean that they are “independent”. Nevertheless, the information chaos, as well as the very fact of meeting with the aggressor's military commanders, shows how shattered the propaganda system has become. While some, such as Prigozhin, having their own power resource and the favor of Putin, and perhaps no longer controlled by him, can afford to speak in a way that suits them, others, such as military correspondents, information channels beyond the control of the federal media, must comply with the policy of the party. Therefore, Putin voiced the main narratives for them so that they would work in the same direction with the official Russian propaganda, and not try to tell the truth, repeat after Prigozhin and “angry patriots”, and express their own thoughts.

Therefore, the real results of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be known from official sources of information, but certainly not from the side of the enemy, so that this side or even the parties do not say. But it is worth noting that such chaos in the information field of the enemy is also part of the offensive strategy.