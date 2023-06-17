12:29 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Putin came to power when a wave of petrodollars swept over Russia. In fact, if a chair were to rule instead of Putin, the situation in the country would probably be even better, or at least not worse. Subsequent crises in the country were resolved by themselves, and from this the ruling elites, and with the help of propaganda and the people, got the impression that their president knows how to solve any problems and always achieves his goals.

However, it is not. When a crisis arose, Putin was “hidden” from the media so that his image would not be associated with negativity and simply wait for the problem to resolve itself. The dictator accepted the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, being completely out of touch with reality, which is why “Kyiv in 3 days” continues to this day.

Nevertheless, Russian officials, like their crazy grandfather, continue to dream of the “greatness” of Russia. So, another representative of the Russian authorities, Senator from Crimea Sergey Tsekov, said that one of the conditions for Putin to start negotiations should be the transfer of three more regions by Ukraine to Russia: Nikolaev, Odessa and Kharkov.

Despite the absurdity of such a statement, the Kremlin should understand that this is nothing more than a provocation and rather an answer to the question - “Does Russia want war?”. Since such conditions are obviously unacceptable, the answer is yes, he wants to. At least as long as Putin remains in power.