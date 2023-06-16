20:59 28 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Against the backdrop of high gas storage capacity, record liquefied natural gas supplies and warm weather, the price of gas in Europe fell below $260 per 1,000 cubic meters. m. (the information is current as of 06/26/2023). This is the average price for blue fuel, which was valid in the EU 2 years ago.

It is worth recalling that back in mid-2022, the talking heads of the Kremlin predicted, apparently from coffee grounds, that the price of natural gas in winter would rise to $4,000 per cubic meter. However, after the refusal of Russian fuel, the introduction of a price ceiling for natural gas, the conversion of infrastructure to receive liquefied natural gas and, accordingly, its purchase, prices for this type of energy resource flew down and are now unlikely to ever reach their previous limits in the foreseeable future. But if this happens, it will definitely not be because of the Kremlin’s blackmail, since now it can be stated with certainty that Europe has got off the gas needle of Russia, and it turned out to be not as “excruciatingly painful” as everyone assumed.