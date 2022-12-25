Belarusians in a Russian trap

11:23 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The aggression of the Putin regime is directed not only against Ukraine. The leader of the terrorist country quietly spreads his aggression even to the only neighbor, the only ally - Belarus.



Lukashenka's participation in Putin's criminal policy is too costly for Belarus and its population. And the longer this Anschluss drags on, the more elusive the point of no return to a democratic society becomes for the Belarusians.



Despite the impoverishment of its own people, the Belarusian Colorado, for the sake of the Kremlin terrorist, is on the right road to the economic, political and military abyss.



Next year, an astronomical amount by Belarusian standards will be spent on the defense of Belarus - 1.139 billion dollars. This is more than double what it was in 2018, when about $550 million was allocated for military needs. At the same time, it is quite possible that the amount will grow even more. Well, the Belarusians have to be silent and endure, waiting for all this bacchanalia to end.



But are Belarusians satisfied with life in a Russian trap?



We do not consider opposition. That's why she and the opposition, to oppose.



Consider the security forces and the military.



The first. Russian mercenaries continue to arrive in Belarus, and constant training of Russian units continues at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus. Consequently, Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing territory and airspace for missile and air strikes.



But because of the threat of falling into a Russian trap - drawing the Belarusian military and the country as a whole into a war with Ukraine, the Belarusian military began to express dissatisfaction with the military-political leadership of Belarus.



“Dissatisfaction with the activities of the military-political leadership of Belarus is growing among the servicemen of the border service and the armed forces of this country because of the threat of drawing the republic into a war with Ukraine,” the building of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.



Regarding the situation in the Volyn and Polesye directions, bordering the Republic of Belarus, no significant changes were recorded. There are still no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups, but the Belarusian military is excited about the prospect of fighting against Ukraine.



Second. The Belarusian dictator is looking for constant excuses for not sending his own troops to Ukraine, but for providing his territory to the occupying troops, who at the beginning of the war invaded from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, and are currently shelling Ukraine. In addition, Belarus continues to supply the Russian forces with equipment and food, the Russian military is being treated in Belarusian hospitals, and the Belarusian morgues preserve (burn) the bodies of dead Russian monsters. Cockroach Lukashenka actively supports Putin's terrorist policy. He also claims that he is trying to “prevent an attack on Belarus from Poland, Lithuania and Latvia” and not to allow “Russians to be shot in the back.”



Third. It is obvious that Lukashenka has driven his people into a Russian trap, drawing his state into a war against Ukraine, turning Belarus into a springboard for the occupying forces of the Russian Federation.



But at the same time, there are those among the Belarusian military and security officials who do not want to drown the country in blood. There are those who, without weapons, successfully fight against the criminal regime of Lukashenka and Putin. Among the Belarusian society, a partisan and volunteer movement has arisen, amateur intelligence of a professional level is working.



Also, Ukraine is defended by the Belarusian regiment named after Kalinouski. Named in honor of Kastus Kalinouski - one of the leaders of the January uprising of Belarusians, Poles, Lithuanians and Ukrainians against the Russian Empire in 1863, the national hero of Belarus.



“The regiment is the face of the people of Belarus. He shows Ukraine, the civilized world, that true Belarusians stand for the truth, fight against the great evil - the regimes of Putin and Lukashenko. We have a super-important goal – a free Ukraine and a free Belarus,” said regiment commander Denis, call sign “Cat”.



The leaders of the regiment say that it is very important for them that the Ukrainians know that there is Lukashenko's regime and that there is the Belarusian people against the war, against aggression. They really hope, they do a lot for this, so that their compatriots do not fight against the Ukrainians.



Belarusians may be freed from the Russian trap, but the military-political leadership of the Republic of Belarus, headed by Lukashenka, is already tightly clamped by Putin's vise, which will keep them in a military court, human and divine.