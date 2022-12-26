Does Russia have nuclear weapons?

19:12 17 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Putin always says the opposite. Promising not to carry out mobilization in Russia, he does it. He says that the Russian army does not strike at the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine - after some time he already praises the military for doing this. He promises that conscripts will not be involved in hostilities - hundreds of mothers are asking to withdraw their sons from Ukraine.

Well, what about a nuclear strike? It is difficult to count the number of times Putin has threatened to use weapons of mass destruction, whether tactical or even strategic. Moreover, previously put forward conditions, such as “a retaliatory strike for the destruction of the Crimean bridge”, “attacks on the Crimean peninsula”, “shelling of Russian territory” or “shelling of the territory of the annexed Russian Federation” have already been brought to life by the Armed Forces of Ukraine more than once.

Some experts have begun to suggest that Putin simply does not have nuclear weapons. Or it is, but is in poor condition. One way or another, the bunker grandfather has not yet applied it, although he and his propaganda retinue have repeatedly said something completely different. And Putin's habit of saying one thing and then doing something else only reinforces the belief that nuclear weapons will never be used by Putinists.