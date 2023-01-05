All EU members advised to require travelers from China to test for coronavirus

11:19 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

European Union officials 'strongly' recommend all member states to require COVID-19 tests from travelers from China taken no more than 48 hours before departure. As early as this Sunday, leaving the country will be easier due to the cancellation of the "zero COVID" policy.

The BBC writes about it.



China is now seeing a spike in cases, hospitals and crematoria are reported to be overcrowded. Some EU countries have already introduced testing, despite previous advice that it is "unjustified".



The recommendation for negative tests came from the EU's Integrated Political Crisis Response Team (IPCR), a body made up of officials from the 27 EU governments.

Due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus in China, 14 countries have already decided to require tests from visitors from China.

From January 5, the United States requires negative tests for COVID-19 for all arrivals from China, Hong Kong or Macau, made no more than two days before departure. The measure applies to all passengers over the age of two.

From the same day, tests for COVID-19 will also be required for those arriving from China to the UK and Australia.

For arrivals from China to France and Canada, a negative test is also required, made no earlier than 48 hours before departure.

Spain requires travelers from China to provide a negative test or proof of completion of the full course of vaccination.

Italy is conducting antigen tests for those arriving from China (including transit passengers, Bloomberg notes).

From December 30, travelers from China take a test when arriving in Japan, and if the result is positive, those infected are sent to a week-long quarantine.

Since January 1, PCR tests have been taken by people arriving from China to Taiwan.

You must also test negative for coronavirus before leaving China for South Korea.

India has introduced a requirement to provide a test for arrivals not only from China, but also from Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

What is known about the lifting of the "zero COVID" policy in China

China's National Health Commission announced that COVID-19 will be officially downgraded to a class B infectious disease from January 8.. After nearly three years of closed borders, China will once again be open to those with work, study and tourist visas.



Lifting COVID-19 restrictions means lockdowns will be lifted but incoming travelers will still need to take a PCR test. Restrictions on the number of daily flights allowed to China will also be lifted.