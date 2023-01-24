First case of Kraken coronavirus infection recorded in Ukraine

16:38 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The first case of infection with a new subspecies of the Omicron XBB.1.5 coronavirus strain, or Kraken, was recorded in Ukraine. This was announced by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, January 24.

"The case was recorded in the Sumy region in a person who did not undergo a course of vaccination against coronavirus," the message says.

The Ministry of Health recalled that according to the World Health Organization, XBB.1.5 does not have specific mutations that could make it more dangerous than other subvariants. However, compared to previous strains, it evades the human immune response most effectively and is capable of causing serious illness in the elderly and immunocompromised people.

The WHO Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution concluded that this strain may be contributing to increased levels of disease. It also quickly replaces the standard Omicron variant that circulated earlier (for example, in the US from 1% in week 47 of 2022 to 8% in week 50).

In total, according to available data, from October 22, 2022 to January 11, 2023, 5288 cases of COVID-19 caused by Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant were reported in 38 countries. Most of them were registered in the USA (82.2%), Great Britain (8.1%) and Denmark (2.2%).

Earlier it was reported that eight varieties of the Omicron strain circulate in Ukraine. At the same time, the incidence of COVID-19 is below the epidemic threshold.

