In Ukraine, the incidence of coronavirus among children has increased

In Ukraine, more cases of children's diseases with coronavirus began to be recorded, said the chief state sanitary doctor, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Igor Kuzin.
According to him, an increase in the incidence of coronavirus will be observed until the end of February, and this is a seasonal phenomenon. In total, 3.1 thousand new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine in the last week, 267 of them in children. 42 people died, 80% over 60 years old.
Kuzin also recalled that on January 23, the first case of infection with a new strain of Kraken coronavirus was recorded in the Sumy region.
Kuzin also noted that more cases of childhood diseases began to be recorded in Ukraine and called for the vaccination of children, especially those with other serious diseases that could complicate the course of the coronavirus.
He noted that there should be a two-week break between the coronavirus vaccine and other routine vaccinations. This applies to all vaccinations except the flu shot.
According to him, an algorithm has been developed for vaccines, according to which less vaccine is delivered to each vaccination point in order to minimize the risk of storage in the wrong conditions.
