In Ukraine, the incidence of coronavirus among children has increased

14:38 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine





According to him, an increase in the incidence of coronavirus will be observed until the end of February, and this is a seasonal phenomenon. In total, 3.1 thousand new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine in the last week, 267 of them in children. 42 people died, 80% over 60 years old.



Kuzin also recalled that In Ukraine, more cases of children's diseases with coronavirus began to be recorded, said the chief state sanitary doctor, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Igor Kuzin.According to him, an increase in the incidence of coronavirus will be observed until the end of February, and this is a seasonal phenomenon. In total, 3.1 thousand new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine in the last week, 267 of them in children. 42 people died, 80% over 60 years old.Kuzin also recalled that on January 23, the first case of infection with a new strain of Kraken coronavirus was recorded in the Sumy region.

"The infection occurred within Ukraine, the patient did not go abroad. The person fully recovered, the course was of moderate severity. This strain has no special symptoms. But the increased trend towards transmission rates also comes more from the immune response," he said.

Kuzin also noted that more cases of childhood diseases began to be recorded in Ukraine and called for the vaccination of children, especially those with other serious diseases that could complicate the course of the coronavirus.

"Currently, three types of vaccines are used in Ukraine, plus a children's Pfizer, which can be used to vaccinate children from the age of 5. The peculiarity of the children's vaccine is that it contains only 10 micrograms of RNA. This vaccine was delivered to us as humanitarian aid in the amount of 125,000. doses," the country's chief medical officer said.

He noted that there should be a two-week break between the coronavirus vaccine and other routine vaccinations. This applies to all vaccinations except the flu shot.

"The algorithm for registering for vaccination is the same as for adults. Just be sure to ask the doctor when making an appointment if there is a children's vaccine at a particular point. Vaccines and insulin are thermolabile drugs. Insulin is now stored in pharmacy chains, where there are generators or other sources of electricity," Kuzin said.

According to him, an algorithm has been developed for vaccines, according to which less vaccine is delivered to each vaccination point in order to minimize the risk of storage in the wrong conditions.