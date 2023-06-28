Quarantine due to COVID-19 canceled in Ukraine from July 1

In Ukraine, from July 1, the quarantine and the emergency regime due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic are ending.
Prime Minister Denys Shmygal stated this at a government meeting.
Shmyhal noted that during the pandemic, the Ukrainian government worked out response mechanisms that came in handy during a full-scale war.
He thanked the doctors for fighting the pandemic and noted that now doctors and nurses "are no less heroically helping defenders and civilians in a full-scale war."
