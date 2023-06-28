Quarantine due to COVID-19 canceled in Ukraine from July 1

06:44 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine





Prime Minister Denys Shmygal stated this at a government meeting. In Ukraine, from July 1, the quarantine and the emergency regime due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic are ending.Prime Minister Denys Shmygal stated this at a government meeting.

"From July 1, we are ending the quarantine and the state of emergency in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.. COVID-19 has become a difficult test for Ukrainians. All our decisions all this time were aimed at saving people's lives," he said.

Shmyhal noted that during the pandemic, the Ukrainian government worked out response mechanisms that came in handy during a full-scale war.

"Now we are responding to new challenges armed with new methods and approaches," the prime minister said.

He thanked the doctors for fighting the pandemic and noted that now doctors and nurses "are no less heroically helping defenders and civilians in a full-scale war."