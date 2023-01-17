In Moldova, three cases of infection with a strain of coronavirus "Kraken" were found

10:58 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The first cases of infection with a new strain of the Kraken coronavirus (XBB.1.5) have been confirmed in Moldova, the National Public Health Agency reported, NewsMaker reports.



A new strain of coronavirus was found in two men from Chisinau and a woman from Dubossar.



Experts recommend that citizens wash their hands more often, avoid crowded places, wear masks in public transport and closed public places and get vaccinated against coronavirus, and immediately consult a doctor at the first symptoms of the disease.



The Kraken was first discovered on October 22, 2022 in the United States.. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), it has become the "most transmissible sub-variant" and is spreading very aggressively - the number of infections is "doubling every nine days."



The ECDC warns that the increased rate of spread of the new coronavirus subtype is likely due to the Kraken's ability to evade immune system defenses and most vaccine antibodies may not respond to it.



Until now, the Omicron strain of coronavirus, which was first detected in early November 2021, has been dominant in the world.