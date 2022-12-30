The Ministry of Health told whether to expect new mutations of the coronavirus virus and a surge in incidence

15:26 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Epidemiologists do not expect new coronavirus mutations that would lead to new waves of the disease. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Igor Kuzin.



According to Kuzin, the Omicron strain has become the dominant strain in the world. Therefore, the situation with coronavirus in Ukraine and the world has stabilized, but it is still dangerous.

"Its mutations occur, but do not lead to significant changes in the characteristics of the pathogen. This is a stable mutation that exists all over the world. Therefore, according to the forecasts of epidemiologists, no new significant mutations are expected that would significantly affect any wave of the coronavirus infection,” Kuzin explained.

According to him, the decisive step in the fight against COVID-19 was vaccination. It is the only way to protect against the severe consequences of coronavirus infection and, in most cases, death, the official added.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are now about 8 million doses of three types of vaccine in Ukraine: the single-dose Janssen vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, the Comirnaty vaccine produced by Pfizer - children's and adult forms, the CoronaVac vaccine made in China.



In Ukraine, the quarantine imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic has been extended until April 30, 2023.