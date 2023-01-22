In China, 80% of the population is ill or has been ill with COVID

08:37 22 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In China, 80% of the population is ill or recovered from COVID-19 during the latest outbreak. On Saturday, January 21, according to Reuters.

It is noted that, in this regard, the likelihood of a sharp increase in cases of infection in China in the next two to three months is unlikely.

"Massive movement of people during the ongoing New Year holidays could lead to further spread of the pandemic, spurring an increase in infections in some areas, but a second wave of COVID is unlikely in the near future," said Wu Zunyu, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Jan. 12, about 60,000 people have died in hospitals from the effects of the coronavirus, a month after China lifted its zero-tolerance policy for the coronavirus, according to government figures.

Some experts have said the figure is likely a significant underestimate because it does not include those who die at home and because many doctors have said they are discouraged from listing COVID as the cause of death.

Earlier it was reported that a new wave of Covid-19 in China threatens Apple's business and could cause interruptions in iPhone production.